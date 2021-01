South Korea’s population fell year-on-year for the first time in 2020, census data showed, with a record low number of births being surpassed by deaths.



According to the latest census figures released by the Ministry of Interior and Safety, Korea had 51,829,023 people as of Dec. 31, 2020, down 20,838 from the end of 2019.



The population had increased in each of the previous 10 years, though the growth rate had fallen steadily - from 1.49 percent in 2010 to just 0.05 percent by 2019. (Yonhap)