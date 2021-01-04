SK Biopharm shares slump as lock-up expires

SK Biopharmaceuticals shares plummeted as much as 10 percent Monday as almost 5 million shares were released after a lock-up period.



Shares in the pharmaceutical company declined 8.58 percent to close at 154,500 won ($142) after plunging as much as 10 percet during trade as the last batch of shares that were locked in after the initial public offering were freed to the market. The benchmark Kospi rose 2.47 percent to 2,944.45 points on Monday.



Over 4.9 million additional shares held by institutional investors, or 37 percent of the total, became eligible for trading Monday after six months of a lock-in period.





Korea Exchange CEO Jung Ji-won (fourth from left), SK Biopharmaceuticals CEO Cho Jeong-woo (fifth from left) and the related executives clap during the bio firm’s stock market listing ceremony at the KRX headquarters building in Seoul on July 2, 2020. (KRX)