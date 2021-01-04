 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

SK Biopharm shares slump as lock-up expires

By Park Ga-young
Published : Jan 4, 2021 - 17:41       Updated : Jan 4, 2021 - 17:47
SK Biopharmaceuticals shares plummeted as much as 10 percent Monday as almost 5 million shares were released after a lock-up period.

Shares in the pharmaceutical company declined 8.58 percent to close at 154,500 won ($142) after plunging as much as 10 percet during trade as the last batch of shares that were locked in after the initial public offering were freed to the market. The benchmark Kospi rose 2.47 percent to 2,944.45 points on Monday. 

Over 4.9 million additional shares held by institutional investors, or 37 percent of the total, became eligible for trading Monday after six months of a lock-in period. 

Korea Exchange CEO Jung Ji-won (fourth from left), SK Biopharmaceuticals CEO Cho Jeong-woo (fifth from left) and the related executives clap during the bio firm’s stock market listing ceremony at the KRX headquarters building in Seoul on July 2, 2020. (KRX)
Korea Exchange CEO Jung Ji-won (fourth from left), SK Biopharmaceuticals CEO Cho Jeong-woo (fifth from left) and the related executives clap during the bio firm’s stock market listing ceremony at the KRX headquarters building in Seoul on July 2, 2020. (KRX)


As some investors cashed in after the mandatory lock-up, the trading volume increased to 3.3 million shares by close, compared with the average 173,000 shares of the last five trading sessions.

SK Biopharm made a hot debut on July 2 in one of the most successful IPOs in 2020. The stock price of the company soared 244 percent to 169,000 won on Dec. 30 from its IPO price of 49,000 won.

Eugene Investment and Securities on Monday downgraded its rating to hold from buy even though it raised the target price from 110,000 won to 150,000 won.

“The increase in the company’s stock price was bigger than expected, putting the company’s valuation higher than its competitors,” Han Hyung-hwa, an analyst with Eugene Investment and Securities, wrote in a research paper Monday.

Meanwhile, the company announced in a regulatory filing the same day that it agreed to sell a 12 percent stake it holds in Arvelle Therapeutics, a Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company, to Angelini Pharma for 59.8 billion won.

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114