 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea to invest W1.5tr in startups in 2021

32 ministries and municipal governments to carry out 194 projects

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jan 4, 2021 - 17:43       Updated : Jan 4, 2021 - 18:02
(123rf)
(123rf)
South Korea will invest 1.5 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in helping startups this year.

It increased by 66.2 billion won on-year to record the largest amount ever, according to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

The ministry said in a press release Monday that the budget related to startups has been on the steady increase as it is important to creating jobs and nurturing companies that specialize in contactless technology.

Fifteen ministries plan to support 1.4 trillion won for 90 projects, with the Startups Ministry being in charge of 81 percent of the budget to help 40 projects.

Seventeen municipal governments across the country will inject 81.1 billion won to aid 104 projects with the Seoul Metropolitan Government leading the pack to spend 23.7 billion won on 14 projects.

Eight new projects have been added in 2021 including the Ministry of SMEs and Startups’ global company cooperation project and the Ministry of Science and ICT’s collaborative technology development for future market optimization.

In particular, 29 projects worth of 141.3 billion won will aim to raise young startup founders under the age of 40.

More detailed information about support programs can be found at the startups ministry’s website K-Startup (www.k-startup.go.kr).

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114