K bank upgrades mobile app for tailored services

K bank (K bank)
K bank, South Korea’s first internet-only bank, said Monday that it had revamped its mobile application to provide tailored services to its customers.
Designed as a personal finance platform, the app operates an open banking system that allows users to transfer and withdraw money from accounts registered at separate banking institutions.
Once a customer logs in, the main page of the K bank app displays the list of all accounts held by that customer.
Customers can also personalize the interface by adjusting the order and the names of app menus and accounts according to their preferences, the online bank said.
By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com
)