Korea’s new low-carbon bullet train unveiled

President Moon Jae-in started the year stressing a goal of reaching carbon neutrality during the unveiling of the nation’s new low-carbon, high-speed train -- the KTX-Eum -- in Wonju, Gangwon Province, Monday.



“This year will mark the first year of the nation’s adoption of low-carbon, eco-friendly trains,” Moon said, calling trains key to the government’s push for sustainable growth with innovation, under the “Korean New Deal.”



“Ultimately, Korea will become a powerhouse in the field of high-end transport infrastructure by adopting advanced technologies into our railways, roads, airports and ports overall.”







President Moon Jae-in speaks during the unveiling of KTX-Eum at Wonju Station in Gangwon Province, Monday. (Yonhap)