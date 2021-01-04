 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Justice minister nominee vows to continue prosecution reform

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 4, 2021 - 15:43       Updated : Jan 4, 2021 - 15:43

Justice minister nominee Park Beom-kye heads to his office on Monday. (Yonhap)
Justice minister nominee Park Beom-kye heads to his office on Monday. (Yonhap)
Justice minister nominee Park Beom-kye on Monday vowed to carry on prosecution reform, a contentious topic that has triggered backlash from prosecutors, and asked for their close cooperation.

"I understand the reason why President Moon Jae-in appointed me was to entrust me with the role of a closing pitcher for prosecution reform," he told reporters on his way to work to prepare for his confirmation hearing, the schedule of which has yet to be determined.

He said conditions are ripe for finalizing prosecution reform given the Moon government's achievements on that front -- most notably the launch of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking officials (CIO), a non-prosecution body in charge of investigating corruption by senior public officials. The scope of the prosecution's investigations has been also limited to certain crimes such as financial irregularities as well as corruption by elected officials and police officers.

Park, however, counted "a rigid top-down culture of the prosecution service" and lack of communication as remaining tasks to tackle.

"A diverse democracy should allow different opinions and communication with the outside world," he said, emphasizing the need for the prosecution to open to changes and different voices.

Citing a gap between justice sought by prosecutors and the general public, he also stressed pursuing justice that people from all walks of life could relate to.

He also expressed regrets over allegations that he failed to fully disclose his net worth.

Last week, President Moon nominated Park, a three-term ruling party lawmaker, as the new justice minister to replace incumbent Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae. She had tendered her resignation following almost a yearlong political tug-of-war with Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl over prosecution reform. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114