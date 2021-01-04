Market leaders call for innovation, risk management amid lingering uncertainty

(From left) Korea Exchange Chairman Sohn Byung-doo, Korea Financial Investment Association Chairman Na Jae-chul and Korea Securities Depository Chairman and CEO Rhee Myong-ho

Leaders of state-run investment institutes and private brokerage firms here said they would accelerate digital transformation of the market and beef up their risk management capabilities in the face of lingering pandemic uncertainties.



The Korea Exchange, the nation‘s sole securities exchange operator, said it would seek ways to expand the market entries of promising companies and secure market fairness by strengthening regulations on short selling.



“The KRX will support innovative companies to easily make market listings by systematic improvement,” said KRX Chairman Sohn Byung-doo.



Na Jae-chul, chairman of the Korean Financial Investment Association, emphasized that his organization, industry’s self-regulatory body, would try to improve the industry’s role in funding businesses and focus on environmental, social and governance issues to adapt to fast-changing environments.



“Despite increasing uncertainties in the financial market and entire economy, Kofia will continue to beef up its role of funding for innovative growth,” said Na, vowing to launch ESG initiatives to help investment firms roll out related services.



Rhee Myong-ho, chief of Korea Securities Depository, the central securities depository of the nation, said KSD would nurture digital capabilities and improve systems to make the local private equity fund market and venture investment sector more efficient and transparent than before.



Innovation based on data and technology, ESG initiatives and risk management were among key messages delivered by chiefs of private stock companies this year.



Choi Hyun-man, executive vice chairman of the nation’s leading stock trading house Mirae Asset Daewoo, said the company would carry out its “G.R.O.W.T.H” strategy -- the acronym standing for globalization, risk management, opportunity, wealth management, technology, and high quality.



“Mirae Asset Daewoo, as the No.1 stock trading firm in the nation, has always looked beyond traditional investment boundaries, and it will try to become a global top-tier investment bank down the road,” Choi said.





(From left) Mirae Asset Daewoo Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Choi Hyun-man, Korea Investment & Securities CEO Jung Il-mun, NH Investment & Securities CEO Jeong Young-chae and KB Securities CEOs Park Jeong-rim, Kim Seong-hyun