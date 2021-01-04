 Back To Top
Business

Samsung to disclose Galaxy S21 series next week

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jan 4, 2021 - 17:16       Updated : Jan 4, 2021 - 17:16
(Samsung Electronics)
(Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics will introduce its new flagship smartphone Galaxy S21 on Jan. 15, the company announced Monday.

The first launch from the global smartphone giant this year, the Galaxy S21 series comprises a 6.2-inch S21, 6.7-inch S21 Plus and 6.8-inch S21 Ultra, which have been drawing expectations for their upgraded specs and designs.

The models to be launched in North America are expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, while those for Europe and South Korea will come with Samsung’s new Exynos 2100.

In terms of design, the new flagship smartphone models have replaced the all-black camera hump of Galaxy S20 models with metal framed housing in different colors.

The standard S21 is expected to be backed by a 4,000-milliamp-hour battery, while the other two bigger models are likely to come with batteries with higher capacities.

In terms of cameras, the standard S21 and S21 Plus will come with four cameras, one on the front and three on the back. As for the Ultra, there will be four cameras on the rear, including a 108-megapixel main camera.

During the virtual event next week, Samsung Electronics could introduce several other smart devices as well, including a pair of wireless earbuds Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung Electronics could also unveil a Bluetooth tracker called the Galaxy Smart Tag and a new color of Galaxy Watch Active 2, according to the industry sources.

Samsung Electronics’ upcoming event -- Galaxy Unpacked: Welcome to the Everyday Epic -- will be available on the company’s official website.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
