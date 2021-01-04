 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Wine imports hit record high as home drinking catches on

Wine defies doom and gloom in pandemic, while beer and whiskey imports plunge

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jan 4, 2021 - 14:45       Updated : Jan 4, 2021 - 14:45
Beverage manufacturer and wine importer Lotte Chilsung displays a bottle of wine from Barefoot Wine. (Lotte Chilsung)
Beverage manufacturer and wine importer Lotte Chilsung displays a bottle of wine from Barefoot Wine. (Lotte Chilsung)
Wine imports soared to a record high in Korea last year, apparently helped by more people drinking at home amid the pandemic, new government data revealed Monday.

South Korea imported 38,969 tons of wine worth $239.2 million from January to November in 2020, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.

Though data on the month of December has yet to be added, last year’s figure has already beat the previous record of $204 million for 2019.

Wine imports have grown over the years and more than doubled since 2011, when the figure stood at $112 million.

As wine sales during the last month of the year are traditionally boosted by Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the gap between 2019 and 2020 is expected to widen much further.

While wine sales enjoyed a jump, imported whiskey and beer, which are more reliant on bar sales, shrank in volume last year, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation.

Between January and September in 2020, beer imports suffered a 20.4 percent year-on-year drop. Whiskey brand Golden Blue posted 54.8 billion won in sales during the first half of last year, down 66.4 percent from the same time a year ago.

When broken down by country, Chile exported the most red wine to South Korea, followed by France, the US, Italy and Spain.

France was the biggest white wine exporter to South Korea last year, followed by Italy, Chile, the US and New Zealand.

Last month, HiteJinro posted an annual sales growth of 11.2 percent for wine, an over 300 percent jump since 2015.

Convenience store chain Emart24 also revealed that over 1.5 million bottles of wine were sold in 2020 – equating to more than 170 bottles a hour.

The sales figure was up 176.3 percent year-on-year, while the store saw a 317 percent increase during the first two weeks of December.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114