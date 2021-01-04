 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Treasure gears up for first studio album

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jan 4, 2021 - 12:51       Updated : Jan 4, 2021 - 12:51
“The First Step: Treasure Effect” teaser image (YG Entertainment)
“The First Step: Treasure Effect” teaser image (YG Entertainment)

After dropping three singles in the span of less than 100 days last year, Treasure is moving full steam ahead with their very first full-length album “The First Step: Treasure Effect” set to release next Monday.

YG Entertainment’s 12-piece boy band on Monday revealed the names of the 12 tracks that will be on the physical version of the album, including three brand new songs -- “My Treasure,” “Be With Me” and “Slowmotion.”

Kicking off the album will be “My Treasure,” a bright pop track straying from the powerful performance and energy showcased by the group’s pre-released songs “Boy,” “I Love You” and “MMM.”

According to the agency, “My Treasure” will heal listeners through its melody and the unique bright vibe of the members. “The song’s lyrics are about how everyone in this world is a one-and-only treasure,” the group said through statement, adding, “the song embraces a hopeful message that we should soldier through this difficult time together as tomorrow’s sun will shine yet again.”

The group’s rappers Hyunsuk, Yoshi and Haruto took part in penning the lead track, while Hyunsuk and Haruto took part in writing lyrics and rap verses for all of the album‘s songs except for “Going Crazy.” Yoshi also gets writing credits on 10 of the album’s tracks.

Lee Chan-hyuk, of YG Entertainment‘s hit-making duo AKMU participated in producing and writing the lyrics for the new track “Slowmotion.”

“Going Crazy,” the catchy signal song from the survival program “YG Treasure Box,” through which the boys had been selected for debut, has also been added as a track on the album. Until, the song has only been released online as a performance music video.

While the group is also dropping a 10-track digital version of their first studio album, the piano version of pre-released single “I Love You” and rock version of hit song “MMM” will only be available on the physical album.

Made up of twelve winners of the survival show, Treasure made its grand debut last August with their first EP “The First Step: Chapter One” fronted by the lead track “Boy.” As YG’s first rookie group since the splash debut of Blackpink in 2016, the boy band has been proving their presence both in and out of the country, making global headlines and topping music charts in no time.

The digital version of “The First Step: Treasure Effect” will be released online at 6 p.m. KST on Jan. 11. The physical album will go sale online and in local record shops the following day.


“The First Step: Treasure Effect” title track “My Treasure” poster (YG Entertainment)
“The First Step: Treasure Effect” title track “My Treasure” poster (YG Entertainment)


By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114