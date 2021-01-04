Treasure gears up for first studio album

“The First Step: Treasure Effect” teaser image (YG Entertainment)



After dropping three singles in the span of less than 100 days last year, Treasure is moving full steam ahead with their very first full-length album “The First Step: Treasure Effect” set to release next Monday.



YG Entertainment’s 12-piece boy band on Monday revealed the names of the 12 tracks that will be on the physical version of the album, including three brand new songs -- “My Treasure,” “Be With Me” and “Slowmotion.”



Kicking off the album will be “My Treasure,” a bright pop track straying from the powerful performance and energy showcased by the group’s pre-released songs “Boy,” “I Love You” and “MMM.”



According to the agency, “My Treasure” will heal listeners through its melody and the unique bright vibe of the members. “The song’s lyrics are about how everyone in this world is a one-and-only treasure,” the group said through statement, adding, “the song embraces a hopeful message that we should soldier through this difficult time together as tomorrow’s sun will shine yet again.”



The group’s rappers Hyunsuk, Yoshi and Haruto took part in penning the lead track, while Hyunsuk and Haruto took part in writing lyrics and rap verses for all of the album‘s songs except for “Going Crazy.” Yoshi also gets writing credits on 10 of the album’s tracks.



Lee Chan-hyuk, of YG Entertainment‘s hit-making duo AKMU participated in producing and writing the lyrics for the new track “Slowmotion.”



“Going Crazy,” the catchy signal song from the survival program “YG Treasure Box,” through which the boys had been selected for debut, has also been added as a track on the album. Until, the song has only been released online as a performance music video.



While the group is also dropping a 10-track digital version of their first studio album, the piano version of pre-released single “I Love You” and rock version of hit song “MMM” will only be available on the physical album.



Made up of twelve winners of the survival show, Treasure made its grand debut last August with their first EP “The First Step: Chapter One” fronted by the lead track “Boy.” As YG’s first rookie group since the splash debut of Blackpink in 2016, the boy band has been proving their presence both in and out of the country, making global headlines and topping music charts in no time.



The digital version of "The First Step: Treasure Effect" will be released online at 6 p.m. KST on Jan. 11. The physical album will go sale online and in local record shops the following day.







