National

Defense ministry extends restrictions on troop vacations over pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 4, 2021 - 11:23       Updated : Jan 4, 2021 - 11:23

The entrance of a military unit in the border town of Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, is shut on Nov. 23, 2020, after a cluster infection was reported among service members there. (Yonhap)
The entrance of a military unit in the border town of Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, is shut on Nov. 23, 2020, after a cluster infection was reported among service members there. (Yonhap)
The defense ministry said Monday it has extended a toughened social distancing scheme for two weeks, banning troops from vacationing and taking off-installation trips, to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Since November, the ministry has enforced Level 2.5 social distancing rules, the second highest in its five-tier alert system, following a series of COVID-19 cluster infections at barracks across the country.

"We've decided to extend the Level 2.5 scheme for all units from today until Jan. 17," the ministry said in a statement.

The military has enforced a tougher antivirus scheme than the government's curbs given the unique nature of barracks life, according to ministry officials. (Yonhap)

