 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy appeals S. Korean court's asset seizure order

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 4, 2021 - 10:25       Updated : Jan 4, 2021 - 10:25
This file photo shows the logo of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries at its headquarters in Tokyo. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows the logo of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries at its headquarters in Tokyo. (Yonhap)
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has appealed a South Korean court's order to seize its assets held in South Korea soon after the relevant legal process to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor took effect late last month, judicial officials said Monday.

The public notifications to Mitsubishi Heavy went into force last Tuesday and Wednesday, after the company failed to carry out a 2018 order by the Supreme Court to compensate five plaintiffs, including a 91-year-old victim.

The notification by the district court in the country's central city of Daejeon is a procedure employed when a defendant refuses to receive court documents necessary for trial proceedings despite the need to move the pending case forward.

According to the officials, Mitsubishi lodged immediate appeals against a seizure order for four patent rights last Wednesday and against another seizure order for two patent rights and two trademark rights last Thursday. Both appeals were filed with the Daejeon District Court one day after the orders took effect.

The appeals are interpreted as the Japanese company's willingness to go through all possible legal proceedings in connection with court orders on asset seizure and sale.

Mitsubishi has reportedly told Japanese media that it believed South Koreans cannot make any compensation claims as the reparation issue was fully and finally settled by a treaty signed between the two nations in 1965.

The public notifications were based on the 2018 Supreme Court ruling that ordered the company to give 100-150 million won ($91,116-136,674) to each of the plaintiffs related to the forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

After Mitsubishi refused to comply with the ruling, the victims asked the Daejeon court in March 2019 to seize the company's assets in South Korea and dispose of them.

The amount of claim sought by four plaintiffs, excluding one who died during the legal proceedings, is 804 million won. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114