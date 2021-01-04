NK paper calls for ramped-up antivirus campaign ahead of party congress

A mass rally takes place at the plaza in front of the Monument to Party Founding in Pyongyang to celebrate New Year's Day on Friday. (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea's official newspaper on Monday urged a stepped-up nationwide antivirus campaign ahead of a highly anticipated party congress expected to take place this week.



North Korea has said it will convene the eighth congress of the Workers' Party in early January without specifying a date for the gathering. State media earlier said delegates to the congress gathered in Pyongyang, suggesting its opening is imminent.



"As we march forward this year, what we have to prioritize is to strengthen emergency virus preventive work," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said.



"The reality asks us all to tighten our shoe strings and stay awake with every one of us required to come forward for emergency antivirus campaign," the paper added.



Observers say that what could be a multiday congress could take place this week for the first time in more than four years, with its opening possibly to be held Monday. Mass rallies and celebratory events are expected in connection with the rare party congress.



The congress, one of the North's highest decision-making events, will be held despite the country's ongoing fight to ward off an outbreak of COVID-19 amid worries that a more transmissible variant is spreading around the world.



The upcoming event is drawing strong attention from outside as the North is expected to unveil a new economic development scheme and major policy directions, including its stance on relations with the United States and South Korea.



The paper also demanded the people's unwavering loyalty for Kim Jong-un, saying such unity behind the leader is necessary to turn this year into a victorious one.



"All people should work together for revolutionary elevation on every fronts of socialism development through united spirit this year when the eighth party congress is to be held," the paper said. (Yonhap)