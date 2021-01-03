 Back To Top
Business

LG Display to showcase 48-inch flexible sound-making display at CES 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 3, 2021 - 19:32       Updated : Jan 3, 2021 - 19:32

This photo, provided by LG Display Co. on Jan. 3, 2021, shows its 8-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED (CSO) product to be introduced at CES 2021. (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by LG Display Co. on Jan. 3, 2021, shows its 8-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED (CSO) product to be introduced at CES 2021. (Yonhap)

LG Display Co., a major display panel maker in South Korea, said Sunday it will showcase a 48-inch flexible display that can generate sound without speakers at the world's largest tech expo next week.

LG Display said its 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED (CSO) will make its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, which will be held online from Jan. 11 to 14.

The world's top large-size OLED panel maker said the latest product is optimized for gaming.

"Its paper-thin screen bends and unfolds with a curvature radius of up to 1,000R, meaning that it can be made to bend up to a radius of 1,000mm without affecting the function of the display," LG Display said. "It can therefore be turned into a flat screen while watching TV and used as a curved screen while gaming."

Its CSO technology, which makes OLED displays vibrate and create sound without the use of speakers, can also offer better gaming experience to users, the company added. (Yonhap)

