National

UNC says 86 messages delivered to N. Korea through Panmunjom

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 1, 2021 - 15:16       Updated : Jan 1, 2021 - 15:18

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
 

The United Nations Command said Friday it has delivered a total of 86 messages to North Korea through a direct telephone line at the truce village of Panmunjom last year.

"UNC maintained its line-of-communication with #KPA counterparts throughout the year," the UNC said in a Facebook post, referring to the Korean People's Army of the North. 

"We passed 86 messages and conducted twice-daily line checks for timely and effective information exchange," it added.

North Korea cut off all inter-Korean communication lines and blew up a liaison office in its border town of Kaesong in June in protest of anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent via balloons from the South. 

Since then, the North hasn't responded to Seoul's attempts to communicate. It appears that the UNC-controlled communication line at the true village remains operational. (Yonhap)

