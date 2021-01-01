 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moderna to supply COVID-19 vaccine to S. Korea in May

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Jan 1, 2021 - 14:51       Updated : Jan 1, 2021 - 14:51
Moderna (AFP-Yonhap)
Moderna (AFP-Yonhap)


US biotech firm Moderna is slated to provide 40 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as early as March, according to news reports Friday.

The move came after the Korean government on Thursday inked a deal with the company to purchase vaccine doses for 20 million or more people.

"Under the terms of the proposed agreement, deliveries would begin in May 2021,” the company said in a statement. "COVID-19 vaccine is not currently approved for use in South Korea, and the company will work with regulators to pursue the necessary approvals prior to distribution."

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is authorized for emergency use in the United States and Canada, has not been officially approved in South Korea.

Following the supply, the country will secure enough vaccines for 56 million people in total, which can cover the country’s population of nearly 52 million, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Meanwhile, the country added 1,029 more COVID-19 cases Thursday as of midnight, including 1,004 local infections, raising the total caseload to 61,769, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
 
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114