Moderna to supply COVID-19 vaccine to S. Korea in May

Moderna (AFP-Yonhap)
US biotech firm Moderna is slated to provide 40 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as early as March, according to news reports Friday.
The move came after the Korean government on Thursday inked a deal with the company to purchase vaccine doses for 20 million or more people.
"Under the terms of the proposed agreement, deliveries would begin in May 2021,” the company said in a statement. "COVID-19 vaccine is not currently approved for use in South Korea, and the company will work with regulators to pursue the necessary approvals prior to distribution."
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is authorized for emergency use in the United States and Canada, has not been officially approved in South Korea.
Following the supply, the country will secure enough vaccines for 56 million people in total, which can cover the country’s population of nearly 52 million, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Meanwhile, the country added 1,029 more COVID-19 cases Thursday as of midnight, including 1,004 local infections, raising the total caseload to 61,769, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
)