 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Jan 1, 2021 - 13:07       Updated : Jan 1, 2021 - 13:07

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


South Korea will require foreigners to test negative for the novel coronavirus before arrival, starting at airports next week, as the nation steps up its fight against the pandemic amid a winter wave of the virus, officials said Friday.

Foreign arrivals must have a negative polymerase chain reaction coronavirus test taken within 72 hours before their departure to South Korea, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The rule for foreigners arriving at South Korean airports will go into effect next Friday, while it will be implemented at South Korean ports for passenger ships on Jan. 15.

South Korea's daily virus infections has been hovering around 1,000, due mainly to mass cluster infections from churches, private gatherings and a correctional facility.

Adding woes to the nation's battle against the pandemic, the country has reported five cases of a new coronavirus variant first reported in Britain.

South Korea has halted all flights from Britain until next Thursday to prevent the virus variant from spreading here, while making all incoming passengers from Britain and South Africa submit documents that prove they tested negative for COVID-19. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114