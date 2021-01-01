Moon pledges to 'get normal lives back' in new year

President Moon Jae-in said Friday he will work with the people to make sure they reclaim their "normal lives" in the new year after overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.



"With the power of coexistence, we will certainly get normal lives back," Moon said in a Facebook message. "Not only in the virus fight but also in the economy, climate environment and peace on the Korean Peninsula, we will take the lead in the winds of change."



Thanking the people for exercising the spirit of coexistence in the fight against the virus, Moon pledged to work pertinaciously to overcome the pandemic, just like a bull walking step by step even if slowly.



"I will walk together with the people without letting go of anyone's hand until the lives of all people are free from the coronavirus," Moon said.



"For those who lost their loved ones, those now struggling with the disease and others fighting the virus on the front lines and harboring hope, I will repay them with a return to normal lives." (Yonhap)