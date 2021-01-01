 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon pledges to 'get normal lives back' in new year

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Jan 1, 2021 - 11:35       Updated : Jan 1, 2021 - 11:35

 

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in said Friday he will work with the people to make sure they reclaim their "normal lives" in the new year after overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the power of coexistence, we will certainly get normal lives back," Moon said in a Facebook message. "Not only in the virus fight but also in the economy, climate environment and peace on the Korean Peninsula, we will take the lead in the winds of change."

Thanking the people for exercising the spirit of coexistence in the fight against the virus, Moon pledged to work pertinaciously to overcome the pandemic, just like a bull walking step by step even if slowly.

"I will walk together with the people without letting go of anyone's hand until the lives of all people are free from the coronavirus," Moon said. 

"For those who lost their loved ones, those now struggling with the disease and others fighting the virus on the front lines and harboring hope, I will repay them with a return to normal lives." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114