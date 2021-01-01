 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

New virus cases rise above 1,000 again

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Jan 1, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Jan 1, 2021 - 10:00

 

A medical worker removes snow from the roof of a makeshift clinic for coronavirus tests in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Dec. 31, 2020. (Yonhap)
A medical worker removes snow from the roof of a makeshift clinic for coronavirus tests in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Dec. 31, 2020. (Yonhap)

South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose above 1,000 again Friday as health authorities are expected to extend the current social distancing rules. 

The country added 1,029 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,004 local infections, raising the total caseload to 61,769, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The tally marked a rise from 967 cases Thursday, 1,050 cases Wednesday, 1,045 cases Tuesday and 807 cases Monday. Over the past seven days, the nation's daily virus cases have hovered around 1,000.

Seventeen people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 917.

Despite the winter wave of the virus, health authorities have shied away from raising the country's social distancing guidelines to Level 3, the highest in its five-tier scheme. Instead of applying measures that would deal a severe blow to millions of small merchants, health authorities have deployed "targeted" virus curbs. 

Since the middle of last month, the greater Seoul area has banned gatherings of five or more people. Restaurants in the greater Seoul area face a fine if they allow groups of more than four people. The strongest measures here to date have been applied nationwide as well.

Ski resorts and famous tourism venues were shut down to slow the spread of the virus during the Christmas and New Year's holiday season.

South Korea has been applying Level 2.5 social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area, home to half of its 51.6 million population, and Level 2 rules in the rest of the country.

Health authorities will hold a meeting Saturday to decide on whether to raise the social distancing measures to Level 3 or maintain the current antivirus curbs.

Of the newly identified local infections, 358 cases were reported in Seoul and 271 cases in Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital. Incheon, west of Seoul, reported 63 more cases.

Other municipalities reported new infections, with the country's largest port city of Busan adding 55 cases and South Gyeongsang Province reporting 34 new cases. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114