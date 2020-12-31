 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea’s has second-lowest number of COVID-19 cases per person in OECD

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Jan 1, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Jan 1, 2021 - 16:01
A doctor takes in a coronavirus patient at a hospital in Gwangju. (Yonhap)
A doctor takes in a coronavirus patient at a hospital in Gwangju. (Yonhap)
Despite the recent surge in coronavirus infections, South Korea had the second-lowest number of cases relative to its population among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member countries, government data showed.

According to the data, revealed in a daily briefing report by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in Korea was 111.26, which placed the country 36th out of the 37 OECD countries as of Monday. Korea had 1.58 deaths per 100,000 people.

New Zealand had the lowest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people at 37.25, and it had 0.52 deaths per 100,000 people.

“Korea belongs with Japan, Australia and New Zealand in the group of countries with the lowest number of COVID-19 cases per population,” the KDCA said in a report.

The number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people was 112.73 in Australia and 171.25 in Japan.

Luxembourg had the highest number per 100,000 people at 7,629, followed by the Czech Republic at 6,326, the United States at 5,666, Belgium at 5,500, Slovenia at 5,437 and Switzerland at 4,955.

There are no signs of a slowdown in infections despite the tougher antivirus measures that have been in place for the past few weeks, with cases rising in connection with a detention center, nursing homes and senior citizens’ welfare facilities.

The country added 967 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 940 locally transmitted infections. The total number of cases to date rose to 60,740, according to the KDCA.

By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114