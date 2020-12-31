Economic, social polarization over COVID-19 to continue in 2021: experts

A view of empty streets in the Gangnam district, Seoul, Dec 14, 2020. (Yonhap)

Jung, the owner of a restaurant in southern Seoul’s bustling Gangnam district, increasingly finds himself in what he calls his “worst nightmare,” as he struggles to keep his shop afloat amid the ban on gatherings of five or more people at public facilities like his.



“It just pains me. Day by day, I see more and more empty seats. I’ve always been a guy that sees the glass half full rather than half empty. I’m really close to a change.”



Jung is one of the nation’s 5.8 million “micro firm” owners with fewer than 10 employees. They make up almost 4 out of 10 local businesses here and have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s heightened social distancing measures.



Early this week, the government announced a new 9.3 trillion won ($8.2 billion) relief package to protect micro businesses, but the amount, worth up to 3 million won per person, seems too small.





K-shaped recovery





Countries around the world have rolled out similar relief measures for businesses. Only select sectors have made a recovery but the economy as a whole has a long way ahead to a full rebound in most countries. This conflict has been dubbed the “K-shaped recovery.”



As South Korea continues to fight its third-deadliest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the government also recently acknowledged the Korean economy was heading toward a K-shaped recovery, vowing to focus more on aiding have-nots such as micro firms and blue-collar workers.



“I call it the K-shaped recovery because for some there’s been a sharp rebound and for others it’s been a continuing decline,” said Peter Atwater, an adjunct economics professor at the College of William & Mary in Virginia, who has popularized the term.





