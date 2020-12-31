 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Rapper quits K-pop boy band BTOB amid probe into alleged marijuana use

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 31, 2020 - 16:30       Updated : Dec 31, 2020 - 16:30
This file photo shows K-pop boy group BTOB's member Jung Il-hoon. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows K-pop boy group BTOB's member Jung Il-hoon. (Yonhap)
K-pop band BTOB's rapper Jung Il-hoon has left the group, the band's management agency said Thursday, one week after allegations of marijuana use came to light.

"(The agency) decided to respect Jung's wish to leave BTOB in order not to inflict more damage on the group," CUBE Entertainment said.

"Jung feels a sense of grave responsibility and deeply regrets breaking the trust of fans and letting them down," it added.

Last week, police said they referred the 26-year-old rapper of the septet to the prosecution in July on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act. He was found to have smoked marijuana he bought through an acquaintance on multiple occasions, according to the police.

"(The company) feels heavy responsibility for this situation and will fulfill our duty in order for (Jung to) sincerely cooperate with further investigations," the agency said.

BTOB will return as a six-member group with more mature music and performance, it added, promising to provide unwavering support for the band.

Jung took part in writing several of the group's hit songs since its debut in 2012, including "Movie" and "The Winter's Tale."

He is currently serving his mandatory military service as a public service worker after enlisting in May. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114