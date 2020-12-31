 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

1 in 2 youngsters feel depression due to coronavirus: survey

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Jan 2, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Jan 2, 2021 - 16:00
Children run around with masks on. (Yonhap)
Children run around with masks on. (Yonhap)
Half of students in grades 4 to 12 in South Korea felt that the financial situation for their family has worsened due to the coronavirus outbreak and felt depressed, a survey showed.

According to a survey by ChildFund Korea conducted with 500 upper-grade elementary, middle and high school students, 50.8 percent said their financial situation got worse as parents could not get them what they wanted (27.2 percent), sales at their parents’ shops and restaurants dropped (10.2 percent) and their parents took out loans (6.2 percent).

Amid the prolonged pandemic, nearly 50 percent of students said they had felt depressed because they could not relieve their stress outside (33.1 percent), they could not hang out with friends (29 percent) and they gained weight and lost confidence in their appearance (10.1 percent).

As students spent most of their time attending classes online from home this year, the majority of the pupils, or 65.8 percent, said they had difficulties studying at home alone. For reasons they found it challenging to take classes online, 40.4 percent said they could not stay focused and could not comprehend what they learned, while 24 percent said the classes were boring.

Some 56.2 percent of the pupils said their stress and anxiety levels about learning went up because they could not focus on studying, according to the survey.

Their biggest personal wish for 2021 was taking off masks at 25.4 percent, followed by spending time with friends at 24.4 percent, showing good academic performance at 16.4 percent, going on a trip at 14.8 percent and losing weight and working out at 11.6 percent.

As for their wishes for the country, 43.2 percent of the students hoped that Korea would be able to root out the coronavirus and develop COVID-19 vaccines, and 38.6 percent hoped the country could return to normalcy.

By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114