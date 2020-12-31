 Back To Top
National
National

2 USFK-affiliated people test positive for new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 31, 2020 - 15:50       Updated : Dec 31, 2020 - 15:50
A military guard at US Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus, on Feb. 28, 2020, in the photo provided by US Forces Korea. (USFK)
A military guard at US Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus, on Feb. 28, 2020, in the photo provided by US Forces Korea. (USFK)
A retired American service member and his spouse tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

The individuals, who reside in the city of Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, developed symptoms consistent with the virus and were confirmed Wednesday to have been infected, according to USFK.

They last visited Camp Humphreys in the city on Dec. 18 and are currently in isolation at a facility at the camp designated for COVID-19 patients, the command said.

South Korean and the US authorities "are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to these individuals," USFK said in a statement.

Their route of infection is not immediately known.

The latest cases among the USFK-affiliated population rose to 482, most of whom have tested positive upon arrival in South Korea from the United States. (Yonhap)
