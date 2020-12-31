‘Youn’s Stay’ hopes to give foreigners little taste of Korea

A scene from the “Youn’s Stay” highlight video released Wednesday (CJ ENM)



New tvN entertainment show “Youn’s Stay” plans to bring the warmth of hanok, or traditional Korean houses, to the small screen this winter.



In the program from star director Na Young-seok, veteran actor Youn Yun-jung runs a hanok guest house in Gurye, South Jeolla Province, for foreigners who have been in Korea for less than a year. Guests include those who came to Korea on business or for education, as the COVID-19 situation hinders tourist travel.



While Youn’s previous program “Youn’s Kitchen” brought Korean tastes to other countries, this program gives visitors a taste of Korea in the most traditional setting, in the form of hanok.



The first season of “Youn’s Kitchen” was set in Indonesia while the second took place in Spain. The third season of “Youn’s Kitchen” was to have been shot abroad early last year, but the protracted pandemic situation forced a change of plan.



A scene from the “Youn’s Stay” highlight video released Wednesday (CJ ENM)