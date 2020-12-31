 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea's bird flu countermeasures put to test as farm-linked caseload nears 40

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 31, 2020 - 11:26       Updated : Dec 31, 2020 - 11:26
Quarantine officials prepare to cull chickens at an egg farm in Yeoju, east of Seoul, on Tuesday, after avian influenza antigens of the H5 strain were detected there. (Yonhap)
Quarantine officials prepare to cull chickens at an egg farm in Yeoju, east of Seoul, on Tuesday, after avian influenza antigens of the H5 strain were detected there. (Yonhap)
South Korea was struggling to contain the spread of highly pathogenic bird flu among local poultry farms as the number of such cases reached nearly 40 on Thursday, but the influx of migratory birds continued to strain the antivirus fight.

The latest highly contagious H5N8 strain of bird flu was found from a duck farm in Gimpo, just north of Seoul, on the previous day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Among the 37 farm-related cases reported so far, 10 came from Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul, while South Jeolla Province accounted for nine.

The number of birds destroyed by local authorities reached 11.5 million as of Thursday. Birds within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms are culled under the local quarantine law.

South Korea has also been experiencing an increase in the number of avian influenza cases among wild birds. So far, 45 cases have been reported from their habitats.

With migratory birds expected to fly into the country through early 2021, local authorities are vigilant over possible transmissions of the disease to the poultry farms. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114