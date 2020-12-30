[Graphic News] BTS 6th-most-tweeted-about people worldwide in 2020









K-pop superstars BTS ranked as the sixth-most-tweeted-about people globally, data from Twitter showed, reflecting the seven-member group’s strong influence on the social media platform.



While US President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden topped the list, BTS was one of two music acts to make the list of the 10 most-tweeted-about global figures. The other was American rapper Kanye West.



BTS also topped Twitter’s list of the most-tweeted-about K-pop accounts globally this year for the fourth year in a row. It was followed by boy band Exo and girl group Blackpink. (Yonhap)











