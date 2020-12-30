New justice minister, first chief of anti-corruption agency named

President Moon Jae-in talks with Choo Mi-ae (center), then Democratic Party leader, and Park Beom-kye (far left), then the party's spokesperson, during a party meeting in Seoul in this file photo taken in 2018. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in’s prosecutorial reform is entering a new chapter in the new year, with nominees announced for the inaugural chief of a new anti-corruption body and the justice minister in his final Cabinet reshuffle of the year on Wednesday.



Moon nominated Kim Jin-wook, a former judge and a Constitutional Court scholar, to head the upcoming Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking officials handling corruption among ranking government officials like prosecutors.



After the confirmation hearing report is passed at the National Assembly within 20 days, the new non-prosecution agency, key to the president’s prosecutorial reform, will finally kick off in the weeks to follow.



“I’m asking for support for the prompt launch of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials as the parliamentary hearing is held smoothly by act of law,” Moon was quoted as saying by Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kang Min-seok.



Kim, 54, started his career as a judge at Seoul Central District Court in 1995, and after three years he joined the nation’s largest law firm Kim & Chang to work as a lawyer until 2010. Then he moved to the Constitutional Court, where he has been working as a senior researcher.



The ruling bloc said Kim, who has remained politically neutral throughout his career, is a fitting figure for the new post that requires complete neutrality and independence. But opposition parties that had preferred a prosecutor for the job lashed out at the nomination, citing procedural problems in the recommendation process.



A bill to set up the new anti-corruption body took effect in July, but its launch has been delayed as the rival parties failed to narrow their differences on the inaugural leadership. Aimed at expediting the nomination process, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea pushed ahead with a revision early this month to deprive the opposition of its veto power.



After six meetings of the seven-member nomination committee over the past months, two finalists -- a former judge and a former prosecutor -- were selected Monday with the consent of five members. Two members, representing the main opposition People Power Party, walked out of the meeting to boycott the nomination process.



Moon’s final pick Wednesday was the former judge, Kim.





Kim Jin-wook, nominee for chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (Yonhap)