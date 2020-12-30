 Back To Top
Business

[Best Brand] GeniRobot’s coding education robot goes global

Educational robot / GeniRobot

By Korea Herald
Published : Dec 30, 2020 - 17:41       Updated : Dec 30, 2020 - 17:41
GeniRobot CEO Lee Eun-seung (GeniRobot)
GeniRobot CEO Lee Eun-seung (GeniRobot)
South Korean education technology company GeniRobot is targeting the global education robot market with its all-in-one coding robot Genibot.

Despite growing demand for coding education, the global education robot market -- estimated at $60 billion with a projected annual growth of 24 percent -- lacks suitable products. 

Coding robot toy Genibot (GeniRobot)
Coding robot toy Genibot (GeniRobot)
In just six months after its launch, GeniRobot’s Genibot recorded sales of more than 20,000 units at home and abroad.

“GeniRobot is planning an expansion to the Eastern Europe market, including Poland and Hungary. Also, contracts are waiting to be finalized with clients in the US, Russia and Croatia,” GeniRobot CEO Jackie Lee said.

Genibot is an educational coding robot for young learners from four years old to teenagers. Users are given 47 cards with different commands such as function, number, music, sound, motion and rotation. Users can create a combination using these cards and create a sequence. Then, when users put Genibot on top of the combination, the cube memorizes each command and follows it.

For example, when users create a combination of “repeat start, move forward, three, turn left, repeat end,” the coding toy will understand the combination and move accordingly.

Developed by educational experts from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology’s Global Institute for Talented Education, Genibot supports Bluetooth 5.0 for real-time communication and feedback in a star topology network. Also, up to 40 robots can be connected, allowing for group education.
