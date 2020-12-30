 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

South Korea’s 5G network slightly improves, LTE downgraded

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Dec 30, 2020 - 17:38       Updated : Dec 30, 2020 - 17:38
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea‘s 5G quality and coverage have slightly improved in the second half of the year, said the Ministry of Science and ICT on Wednesday. The overall quality of Long-Term Evolution networks here, however, have degraded, it said in a report.

SK Telecom’s 5G network showed the fastest average download speed at 795.57 megabits per second. KT followed at 667.48 Mbps, with LG U+ at 608.49 Mbps. SKT is the country‘s largest mobile carrier in terms of subscribers, followed by KT and LG U+ in second and third place.

Regarding coverage, LG U+ came first with 6,064 square kilometers, followed by SK Telecom at 5,242 square kilometers and KT at 4,920 square kilometers.

The number of subway stations equipped with 5G networks rose to 424 as of November, compared to 313 in July, according to the report. The number of public facilities covered by 5G networks also reached 3,486 across 85 cities.

The ministry also revealed the rate of 5G switching over to LTE due to high network traffic, which has been a consistent source of consumer complaints. On average, the rate of the switch during downloads came at 5.4 percent, improving from 6.1 percent in the first half of the year.

KT‘s 5G networks showed the highest switching rate, 8 percent, followed by LG U+ with 4 percent and SKT with 3.5 percent.

KT explained that the company made a major investment in November to improve its 5G network infrastructure, but it was not calculated into the government’s latest report. KT added that figures related to quality and coverage will improve in the next report.

South Korea currently offers a non-standalone version of 5G, which requires support from LTE networks. The nation has not introduced a standalone version of 5G yet.

Meanwhile, the overall quality of LTE in South Korea has been downgraded. The average download speed of LTE networks decreased to 153.1 Mbps from 158.5 last year.

A ministry official said the decrease was largely due to the networks’ relatively poor performance in small and midsized cities, as well as in rural areas.

The ICT Ministry’s official said it will continue to assess the quality and coverage of the local 5G network next year. How many times it would issue reports, however, remains undecided, the official added.

The ICT Ministry this year decided to release reports on local telecommunications networks, with an aim of promoting growth of the next-generation 5G network.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114