[Newsmaker] North Korea expected to set fresh initiatives at key party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un chairs a politburo meeting Dec. 29, 2020. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korea said Wednesday it will open a party congress in early January where leader Kim Jong-un is expected to set fresh economic and foreign policies.
“At a politburo meeting Kim chaired Tuesday, matters that will top the agenda at the congress were discussed,” the Korean Central News Agency said, without revealing exactly what the agenda will be or when the congress will convene.
North Korea watchers speculate Kim will launch new economic plans in the face of worsening food conditions there amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as foreign policies ahead of a new US president taking office in late January. A Cabinet reshuffle is also on the table.
Meanwhile, the Institute for National Security Strategy, a think tank run by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, said Pyongyang’s new economic initiatives will highlight arms, agriculture and industrial metals.
“Pyongyang will continue to heavily invest in arms despite the crippling economy. … Agriculture will be in the spotlight since the regime lost key farmlands to floods this year,” the think tank said in a report, adding that production of industrial metals affects the larger manufacturing sectors.
But the report noted the isolated country would not disclose where its priorities lie in the new initiative.
The report added that leader Kim could call on the people again to engage in a national campaign designed to rally them behind their leader following the January congress. The campaign touts self-made economic achievements such as building plants and houses
For the past three months, North Koreans have taken part in what they call an “80-day campaign” to mark a successful party congress. The propaganda campaign is meant to instill confidence in the people in Kim’s leadership.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
