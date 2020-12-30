K-pop superstars to fill up New Year’s Eve and Day through online concerts

Big Hit Entertainment's 2021 New Year's Eve Live poster

Two K-pop powerhouses -- Big Hit Entertainment and SM Entertainment -- will celebrate New Year’s Eve and Day with online concerts.



Under the title 2021 New Year’s Eve Live, Big Hit Entertainment will begin streaming its first joint concert with Big Hit Label through the agency’s community platform Weverse at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.



The paid online concert will feature live and prerecorded performances by BTS, Tomorrow X Together, ENHYPEN, GFriend and NU’EST. The concert will also feature special collaborations with international artists Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki.



BTS’ Suga, who has been taking a break from official activities to recover from his shoulder surgery, is expected to participate in the New Year’s Eve concert without physical performances.





SM Entertainment's SM Town Live Culture Humanity poster