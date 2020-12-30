[Best Brand] Peter & Kim offers global expertise

(Peter & Kim)

Peter & Kim is a pioneering international dispute resolution firm with offices in South Korea, Switzerland, Singapore and Australia. The Seoul office, headed by Kevin Kim, was established in 2019, with Dr. Wolfgang Peter heading the Swiss offices in Geneva and Bern. Both Peter and Kim are leading arbitration practitioners in their jurisdictions, having handled a long list of award-winning cases and multibillion dollar disputes. Peter & Kim continues to represent many sovereign states, investors and blue-chip clients in complex, high-stakes commercial arbitration cases.



Backed by decades of experience in hundreds of cases, Peter & Kim has developed an exceptional degree of specialization in arbitration and cross-border disputes. The firm brings a unique perspective to each case, having deep roots in the civil law tradition combined with strong common law expertise. With that background, Peter & Kim has carved out a niche in the global international arbitration market and established a proven track record of successfully representing clients around the globe.



The firm’s team members in Seoul defended the Korean government against a $5 billion International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes claim brought by the US private equity firm Loan Star Funds. They acted for Hyundai Heavy Industries in a $2.3 billion International Chamber of Commerce dispute. They also assisted Hyundai Heavy Industries in settling an $8.4 billion International Chamber of Commerce claim brought by Qatar Petroleum over repairs to an offshore gas project. They acted for the Korea Electric Power Corporation in a $500 million London Court of International Arbitration dispute with a Hyundai-Samsung joint venture over the construction of a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.



Most recently, Peter & Kim made headlines when it secured a landslide victory for the Korea-based asset manager Mirae Asset in US court litigation, successfully defending a claim for over $5.8 billion.



Peter & Kim is at the forefront of innovative dispute resolution initiatives. Kim and Lee Seung-min were part of the group that drafted the Seoul Protocol, a first-of-its-kind guide to best practices for virtual hearings.