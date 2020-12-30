 Back To Top
National

Military reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 30, 2020 - 14:09       Updated : Dec 30, 2020 - 14:09
A medical worker tries to warm their hands with a hot pack at a makeshift COVID-19 testing site in Seoul on Wednesday, as a cold wave swept across the country. (Yonhap)
A medical worker tries to warm their hands with a hot pack at a makeshift COVID-19 testing site in Seoul on Wednesday, as a cold wave swept across the country. (Yonhap)
One civilian worker for the Navy and a Navy officer have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The worker affiliated with a Navy unit in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, contracted the virus after coming into contact with a colleague who recently tested positive following a business trip to the metropolitan area, according to the ministry.

The Navy officer stationed at a unit in the southeastern city of Changwon was confirmed to have been infected while staying at his residence in the city of Busan after showing symptoms.

The latest cases brought the total number of COVID-19 patients among military members to 502.

Currently, 703 service members are in isolation in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 4,806 people under stricter antivirus schemes of its own as a preventive step, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, the country added 1,050 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,025 locally transmitted infections, bringing the total caseload to 59,773, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)
