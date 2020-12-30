[Newsmaker] S. Korea decides to allow troops, citizens working for USFK to get COVID-19 vaccinations

This photo, provided by the US Forces Korea (USFK), shows USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. (USFK)

The defense ministry decided Wednesday to allow South Korean soldiers and civilian workers affiliated with the US Forces Korea (USFK) to get COVID-19 vaccinations shipped from the US for its troops stationed here, officials said.



The South Korean troops affiliated with the Korean Augmentation to the US Army, known as KATUSA, as well as civilians working for USFK, are eligible for the inoculation according to the US government's vaccination plan, and USFK and Seoul's defense ministry have discussed the matter.



"We've notified USFK of our decision that the inoculation will be possible if the Korean nationals can make a voluntary decision and the US military provides a list of those taking shots to our side," the defense ministry said in a statement.



USFK began administering its initial doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday to health care workers, first responders and its command team, after the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Korea last week.



The Moderna vaccine was authorized for emergency use and vaccination is voluntary, though USFK strongly recommends its members take the shots.



Additional vaccine shipments will arrive in South Korea to become available for all eligible members, according to the US military.



"The vaccinations for the South Koreans will take place according to USFK's own plan," the ministry said. (Yonhap)