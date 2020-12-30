 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] S. Korea decides to allow troops, citizens working for USFK to get COVID-19 vaccinations

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 30, 2020 - 11:30       Updated : Dec 30, 2020 - 11:31

This photo, provided by the US Forces Korea (USFK), shows USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. (USFK)
This photo, provided by the US Forces Korea (USFK), shows USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. (USFK)
The defense ministry decided Wednesday to allow South Korean soldiers and civilian workers affiliated with the US Forces Korea (USFK) to get COVID-19 vaccinations shipped from the US for its troops stationed here, officials said.

The South Korean troops affiliated with the Korean Augmentation to the US Army, known as KATUSA, as well as civilians working for USFK, are eligible for the inoculation according to the US government's vaccination plan, and USFK and Seoul's defense ministry have discussed the matter.

"We've notified USFK of our decision that the inoculation will be possible if the Korean nationals can make a voluntary decision and the US military provides a list of those taking shots to our side," the defense ministry said in a statement.

USFK began administering its initial doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday to health care workers, first responders and its command team, after the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Korea last week.

The Moderna vaccine was authorized for emergency use and vaccination is voluntary, though USFK strongly recommends its members take the shots.

Additional vaccine shipments will arrive in South Korea to become available for all eligible members, according to the US military.

"The vaccinations for the South Koreans will take place according to USFK's own plan," the ministry said. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114