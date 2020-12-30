 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

[BEST BRAND] Lotte Card appeals to customers with diversified benefits

By Kim Young-won
Published : Dec 30, 2020 - 17:37       Updated : Dec 30, 2020 - 17:37
Lotte Card’s LOCA-branded credit cards (Lotte Card)
Lotte Card’s LOCA-branded credit cards (Lotte Card)


Credit card provider Lotte Card has recently rolled out a new reward system that covers all of its LOCA branded credit cards.

The new reward system offers convenience for credit card subscribers, as they don’t need to spend time working out which credit card offers the most benefits for each purchase.

It automatically sets rewards for subscribers of one of eight LOCA credit cards. The LOCA brand consists of three LOCA plastic cards that offer general benefits, and another five, named “LOCA for,” which give tailored benefits for individual subscribers. If a customer subscribes to both a LOCA card with general benefits and one with tailored services, the reward system offers the maximum customer benefits possible when the customer meets the minimum spending requirements of either of the two cards.

LOCA Classic, one of the three credit cards for general subscribers, for instance, offers a 1 percent discount on every purchase at all shops and restaurants partnered with Lotte Card. LOCA for Health, one of the five credit cards with tailored services, gives up to a 10 percent discount on health care or transportation services. Among other LOCA cards are ones that offer rewards for spending at educational institutes and coffee franchises.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114