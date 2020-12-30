[BEST BRAND] Lotte Card appeals to customers with diversified benefits

Credit card provider Lotte Card has recently rolled out a new reward system that covers all of its LOCA branded credit cards.The new reward system offers convenience for credit card subscribers, as they don’t need to spend time working out which credit card offers the most benefits for each purchase.It automatically sets rewards for subscribers of one of eight LOCA credit cards. The LOCA brand consists of three LOCA plastic cards that offer general benefits, and another five, named “LOCA for,” which give tailored benefits for individual subscribers. If a customer subscribes to both a LOCA card with general benefits and one with tailored services, the reward system offers the maximum customer benefits possible when the customer meets the minimum spending requirements of either of the two cards.LOCA Classic, one of the three credit cards for general subscribers, for instance, offers a 1 percent discount on every purchase at all shops and restaurants partnered with Lotte Card. LOCA for Health, one of the five credit cards with tailored services, gives up to a 10 percent discount on health care or transportation services. Among other LOCA cards are ones that offer rewards for spending at educational institutes and coffee franchises.