Cold wave grips many parts of S. Korea

Citizens in thick winter jackets walk in downtown Seoul on Wednesday, as the temperature fell to minus 10 C. (Yonhap)

A cold wave swept across the country Wednesday, with temperatures dipping into the double digits below zero in the northern and central parts of the country.



The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has issued cold wave alerts for Seoul and the provinces of Gyeonggi, Gangwon, North Gyeongsang and North and South Chungcheong.



Morning lows ranged from minus 10 C to minus 15 C in the greater capital area and other northern and central regions. Incheon, west of Seoul, experienced the coldest day of the season with the mercury falling below minus 10 C.



Temperatures dropped to around minus 20 C in some mountainous areas in the northeast.



The chilly weather will continue before easing on New Year's Day and will remain 2-5 degrees lower than normal temperatures for the time being, KMA said.



Up to 7 centimeters of snow fell in some parts of the provinces of South Chungcheong, Jeolla and Jeju, where heavy snow alerts have been issued, according to KMA. (Yonhap)