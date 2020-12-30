Military to finalize requirement plan for light aircraft carrier, vertical landing jets

This image, provided by the defense ministry on Aug. 10, 2020, shows the envisioned light aircraft carrier South Korea is pushing to secure by 2033. (Ministry of Defense)

Military leaders were to meet Tuesday to decide whether to keep pushing to acquire a light aircraft carrier and vertical landing jets or shelve the project as a long-term plan amid controversy over their effectiveness.



Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul plans to preside over the closed-door meeting that will be attended by top military officers, including the chiefs of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps.



The Navy has sought to build a 3,000 ton-class light aircraft carrier, stressing that the asset is needed to deal with growing threats from all directions in the future. The 2 trillion won ($1.74 billion) project calls for putting the ship into operation around 2033.



But critics and some lawmakers have raised questions about the usefulness and cost-effectiveness of the project, arguing that the deployment of a light aircraft carrier would not be very helpful in boosting the country's defensive capabilities against North Korea.



The National Assembly also sharply slashed next year's budget for the project.



"The light aircraft carrier project has been one of the military's long-term plans. During today's meeting, the authorities will decide whether to turn it into a mid-term plan and push for it in earnest," a military official said.



Once the military finally determines the requirement, related agencies will begin to draw up basic strategies and carry out a feasibility test, he added.



Also on the table will be the introduction of the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) jets for its envisioned light aircraft carrier.



"The authorities are expected to decide whether to seek the acquisition of the VTOL aircraft today. The exact type of the VTOL aircraft will be decided later during a related government meeting," another official said.



Many say that South Korea's choice would be the F-35B aircraft, as it is the only model that meets the country's requirement. The number of the aircraft to be introduced is expected to hover around 20.



The acquisition of VTOL jets is likely to require an additional 2 trillion won.



Of the 52.8 trillion won defense budget for next year, South Korea earmarked 100 million won for research on the light aircraft carrier project. (Yonhap)