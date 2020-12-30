 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] Search under way for crew members from capsized fishing boat near Jeju

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 30, 2020 - 09:20       Updated : Dec 30, 2020 - 11:17
This photo, provided by the Ministry of Interior and Safety, shows ministry officials meeting over a fishing boat's capsizing off Jeju Island, at the government complex in Sejong, south of Seoul, on Tuesday. (Ministry of Interior and Safety)
This photo, provided by the Ministry of Interior and Safety, shows ministry officials meeting over a fishing boat's capsizing off Jeju Island, at the government complex in Sejong, south of Seoul, on Tuesday. (Ministry of Interior and Safety)
JEJU ISLAND -- Search operations were under way off the coast of Jeju Island on Tuesday night for the crew members of a capsized fishing boat, authorities said.

The coast guard said it received a report that the 39-ton vessel overturned at around 7:44 p.m. in waters some 2.6 kilometers northwest of the Port of Jeju, which is located near the middle of the island's north coast. Seven crew members were presumed to be aboard the vessel.

Rescue workers found the vessel at the site and are attempting to conduct a search, but strong winds and high waves are hampering their efforts. The coast guard sent a chopper and patrol ship.

The Navy and the Jeju municipal government have also sent vessels to help in the search.

Minister of Interior and Safety Jeon Hae-cheol ordered the mobilization of all available resources, including the coast guard, Navy and local governments, for the search and rescue effort.

He also called for the safety of rescue workers to be ensured and the crew members' families to be speedily informed, his ministry said. (Yonhap)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114