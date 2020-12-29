 Back To Top
Business

Coway’s air purifier and humidifier combo an optimal choice to keep the air clean and fresh

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Dec 29, 2020 - 18:26       Updated : Dec 29, 2020 - 18:26
Coway’s air purifier and humidifier combo, Dual Clean (Coway)
Coway’s air purifier and humidifier combo, Dual Clean (Coway)

In the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, indoor air quality has become an important issue for many.

Coway, moving quickly to respond to consumer need, has introduced Dual Clean, an air purifier and humidifier combo model for those who want clean, fresh and pleasant air.

Dual Clean uses ultrafine water vapor to add moisture to the air, instead of water droplets. The company explained that its fine vapor sprayer helps keep the air crisp but prevents it from feeling damp.

This combo model also comes with a Coway technology that automatically controls the water supply inside the machine to prevent bacterial growth. The technology allows the machine to supply water from the tank only when humidity is needed. When the humidifier is not functioning the machine automatically dries the water tank, as well as the humidifier filter.

In addition, the product is equipped with the company’s signature four-stage air filtration system, which is capable of catching common allergens such as dust mites.

Its pollution sensor lets users know in real time how clean or dirty the indoor air is. When the water tank is empty or detached, an alarm sounds.

Dual Clean is also space-efficient, perfect for an average South Korean living room, bathroom or bedroom, the company said.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
