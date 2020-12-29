 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Delivery discounts offered to support restaurants, social distancing

By Park Ga-young
Published : Dec 29, 2020 - 18:02       Updated : Dec 29, 2020 - 18:02
Consumers who order more than 20,000 won ($18.30) on designated delivery apps with a credit card will get 10,000 won as a cash back reward or discount, the government said Tuesday.

Currently, seven delivery apps including Baedal Minjok, Yogiyo, Payco and Coupang Eats are participating, and four more apps are expected to join as soon as they complete system maintenance.


 
A delivery service worker carries packaged meals in Myeong-dong, one of the busiest shopping districts in Seoul, on Thursday, amid a surge in coronavirus cases. South Korea has imposed a nationwide ban on gatherings of five or more people as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. (Yonhap)
A delivery service worker carries packaged meals in Myeong-dong, one of the busiest shopping districts in Seoul, on Thursday, amid a surge in coronavirus cases. South Korea has imposed a nationwide ban on gatherings of five or more people as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. (Yonhap)


Payments have to be made on the delivery apps with credit cards issued by nine card companies -- KB Kookmin, NH Nonghyup, Lotte, BC, Samsung, Shinhan, Woori, KEB Hana and Hyundai. Customers will have to subscribe for the cash back program with the credit card company before ordering. The rebate can be applied for up to two orders in a day, and four overall.

The government said it was necessary to support the restaurant industry as sales in the sector have fallen sharply each week since the second week of November, declining by as much as 42.7 percent on-year in the third week of December.

“To encourage those who comply with social distancing rules, we will resume the campaign only for non-face-to-face dining services this time, but we will also quickly bring back discount support for eating out when conditions improve for COVID-19,” said an official at the Food Ministry.

The government first launched an eating-out promotion in August by providing restaurant coupons, but stopped two days later due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. The campaign restarted in October, but was suspended last month as the situation in the Seoul metropolitan area deteriorated significantly.

(gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114