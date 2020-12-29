 Back To Top
Business

Huawei equipment passes international security test

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Dec 29, 2020 - 16:07       Updated : Dec 29, 2020 - 16:13

Huawei announced Tuesday the company’s 5G and LTE equipment have passed global wireless standards body 3GPP’s testing, highlighting the security of its network.

Performed by European certification organization DERKA, Huawei’s 5G RAN gNodeB and LTE eNodeB passed 3GPP’s security assurance specifications testing, known as SCAS, the Chinese company said.

The tests included network product general security, air interface security, and basic vulnerability testing, such as data and information protection, air interface ciphering and integrity protection, robustness and fuzz testing.

According to the report, each of the tests passed with a score of 100 percent.

The Huawei equipment had also passed GSMA’s network equipment security assurance scheme audit, known as NESAS.

With that, Huawei has become the first 5G and LTE vendor to pass both GSMA’s security evaluation and 3GPP’s SCAS officially.

NESAS/SACS is a standardized cybersecurity assessment mechanism, specifically for the mobile industry. It was jointly developed by GSMA and 3GPP, the telecom industry’s leading standards-setting organizations.

The integrated assessment process avoids fragmented assessments and conflicting security assurance requirements in different markets.

“Huawei supports GSMA and 3GPP in developing a global standardized security evaluation, and urges the industry to widely adopt NESAS/SCAS to promote sustainable development on this global network security standards,” the company said in a press release.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
