Finance

Kospi hovers 2,800-level, Kosdaq gains 2% on ex-dividend day

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Dec 29, 2020 - 14:58       Updated : Dec 29, 2020 - 14:58
Electronic signboards at Hana Bank's dealing room in Seoul show the benchmark Kospi keeps hovering around the 2,800-point level during Tuesday morning trading. (Yonhap)
Electronic signboards at Hana Bank's dealing room in Seoul show the benchmark Kospi keeps hovering around the 2,800-point level during Tuesday morning trading. (Yonhap)
Buttressed by retail investors’ optimism over continuous stock rallies in the South Korean stock market, the nation’s main bourse Kospi stayed hovering around 2,800, while the tech-heavy Kosdaq jumped more than 2 percent in intraday trading Tuesday.

Kospi began trading at 2,810.55, up 1.95 points or 0.07 percent, from the previous session’s close. It fluctuated up and down around the 2,800 mark, once going as high as 2,823.44 in early morning trade. However, the index erased some earlier gains to trade at 2,802.86 as of 2 p.m.

Retail investors scooped up over 2.1 trillion won ($1.92 billion), while both foreign and institutional investors turned to net sellers after buying local shares for three consecutive sessions, dumping a net 294.5 billion won and 1.87 billion won, respectively, in the given time.

“The ex-dividend effect will not be so big this year. Data showed that there were gaps between the index dividend drop point estimations and actual ex-dividends after December 2010 until last year,” said Jung In-ji, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea.

Theoretically, the average estimate of the ex-dividend index was minus 1.42 percent, but the actual average level marked minus 0.38 percent over the cited period, she added.

Among large-cap shares in the market, biopharmaceuticals giant Celltrion spiked 9.62 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI surged 5.72 percent. Pharmaceuticals giant Samsung Biologics and major home appliance maker LG Electronics also gained 3.42 percent and 4.02 percent, respectively.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 1.14 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.87 percent. Leading chemicals firm LG Chem and the country’s largest automaker Hyundai Motors fell 0.61 percent and 0.79 percent, respectively. Leading steelmaker Posco also slipped 2.93 percent.

While the securities exchange operator’s estimated index dividend drop points for the Kosdaq stood at 922.58, down 4.42 points or 0.48 percent, from the previous session’s close, the secondary bourse started off higher at 928.58 then rose sharply to reach 951.33 in the afternoon.

On the contrary to foreign and institutional investors’ net sales of 19.2 billion won and 331.8 billion won, respectively, small domestic investors turned to net buyers and purchased a net 356.1 billion won to hoist the index.

Meanwhile, all three major US stock indexes reached all-time closing highs overnight after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion coronavirus aid package. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.68 percent, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 advanced 0.74 percent and 0.87 percent, respectively.

In late afternoon trade, the local currency was trading at 1,092.1 won against the US greenback, strengthening 4.6 won, or 0.42 percent, from the previous session’s close.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
