Homage or plagiarism? Solbi’s cake ignites debate

A screenshot shows Kwon Ji-an eating her controversial cake. (Instagram)



Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, better known as Solbi, sought to stifle allegations that she had plagiarized artist Jeff Koons’ famous sculpture Play-Doh by uploading a video on Instagram of herself eating the cake at the center of the case.



Kwon uploaded an almost 10-minute video on Monday that shows her opening a cake box and eating the cake in silence before ending the video with the phrase, “Just a cake, Seoul.”



Kwon Ji-an makes the controversial cake. (Instagram)



A previous post on Dec. 22, showing Kwon making the cake, sparked the controversy. The post had the caption “I made this cake in my own way,” and one of the hashtags read “#TakingOrders.” It did not mention Jeff Koons.



When people said in comments on Kwon’s post and in other internet communities that she had plagiarized Jeff Koons’ work and was planning to sell it, Kwon edited the post to explicitly state that the cake was inspired by Koons’ Play-Doh and was not for sale.



Play-Doh by Jeff Koons (Jeff Koons’ website)