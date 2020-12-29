Shinhan Bank to check IDs with passport for contactless services

Shinhan Bank (Yonhap)
Shinhan Bank will verify personal identification of mobile customers with their passports, as part of its efforts to expand access to the bank’s contactless services to foreign and younger customers, officials said Tuesday.
Customers had been required to present ID cards or driver’s licenses for financial services including opening a bank account or subscribing to savings products. The bank’s new system that adds passports as the medium for personal identification will allow younger customers and foreigners to engage in the lender’s services. ID cards or driver’s licenses are issued for those aged over 18 here. Foreign nationals, who largely use passports as their major identification method, will also be able to enjoy financial transactions in the country, they added.
Once customers upload pictures of their passports to Shinhan’s all-in-one banking app Sol, the lender will transfer the attached image files to the Foreign Ministry’s electronic verification system for authentication. It is also expected to prevent the use of forged or stolen passports, officials said.
“Not only existing passports, but also those new ones, which the last six digits of resident registration numbers are not printed on, launched by the Foreign Ministry last week, can be used as an identification tool in Shinhan’s all-in-one banking app Sol,” the bank said.
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
