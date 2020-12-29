 Back To Top
National

S. Korea reports most deaths amid spiking critically ill patients

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 29, 2020 - 10:15       Updated : Dec 29, 2020 - 10:15
A citizen receives a COVID-19 test at a makeshift clinic in Nowan Ward in northeastern Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korea on Tuesday reported the most coronavirus deaths in a single day, as critically ill patients continue to pile up amid spiking cases, health authorities said.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the country reported 40 additional deaths from COVID-19, sharply up from 11 reported a day earlier. The total caseload was increased to 859.The daily death toll has continued to show double-digit growth since Dec. 15, with the previous high of 24 reported on Dec. 21, the KDCA said.

The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 330 on Tuesday, up 35 from the previous day, according to the KDCA.

The average fatality rate for COVID-19 patients came to 1.42 percent, compared with a whopping 15.57 percent among those aged 80 or older as of Monday, the KDCA said. (Yonhap)
