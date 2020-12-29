New virus cases back to over 1,000 again, daily death toll hits another high of 40

This photo taken on Monday, shows medical staff heading toward negative pressure rooms for patients with infectious illnesses at a hospital in Goyang, just north of Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's daily coronavirus cases bounced back to over 1,000 on Tuesday after three days despite tougher virus curbs that have been extended for another week, and daily virus deaths hit another high of 40 amid a looming medical system crisis.



The country added 1,046 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,030 local infections, raising the total caseload to 58,725, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



The daily infections rebounded again from 808 cases on Monday and 970 on Sunday. The nation's daily virus cases have hovered around 1,000 since mid-November.



Forty people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 859 and marking the largest-ever daily total since the country reported its first confirmed virus case in late January.On Sunday, the KDCA extended the current Level 2.5 distancing measures in the capital area and the Level 2 restrictions in the rest of the country until Jan. 3 on concerns over the impact on the economy.



Health authorities will decide whether to move on to Level 3, the highest in its five-tier scheme, before the extended deadline.



Instead of applying measures that would deal a heavy blow to millions of small merchants, health authorities have deployed "targeted" virus curbs



Since last Wednesday, the greater Seoul area has banned gatherings of five or more people. Restaurants in the greater Seoul area face a fine if they allow gatherings of more than four people. The strongest-ever measures have been applied nationwide since last Thursday as well.



Ski resorts and famous tourism venues were shut down to slow the spread of the virus during the year-end holiday season and New Year's holiday season.



Adding woes to the country's battle against the pandemic, however, the KDCA on Monday confirmed a new, potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant from three people who arrived from Britain last Tuesday.



The government said it will suspend all flights from London to Incheon until Jan. 7 to prevent the virus variant from spreading in Korea, while making all incoming passengers from Britain and South Africa submit documents that prove they tested negative for COVID-19.



The country has been applying Level 2.5 social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area, home to half of its 51.6 million population, and Level 2 rules in the rest of the country.



A relentless spike in virus cases has spawned concerns about a shortage of hospital beds and a rise in fatalities. Health authorities have issued a rare order to private hospitals to secure more intensive-care beds for COVID-19 patients.



The third wave of the pandemic is raging across the nation. Of the newly identified local infections, nearly 80 percent of Tuesday's cases were reported in the capital and the surrounding areas. (Yonhap)