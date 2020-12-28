[Graphic News] Samsung tops smartphone production in Q3: report









Samsung Electronics was the top global smartphone manufacturer in the third quarter of the year, a report showed, as demand for its mobile devices increased in advanced markets amid the pandemic.



Samsung led the industry in terms of smartphone production with 78 million units in the July-September period, up 42 percent from a quarter earlier, and accounted for 23.2 percent of the total share, according to market researcher TrendForce.



Samsung was followed by Chinese players Oppo and Xiaomi, which had market shares of 13.4 percent and 13.2 percent, respectively. (Yonhap)







