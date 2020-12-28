[Herald Interview] How K/DA became the ultimate music fan experience, and beyond

The debut of K/DA, the virtual girl group of four characters from online arena game League of Legends, in 2018 could have ended as just a one-time gift for loyal fans of the game.



But with the release of the group’s first single “Pop/Stars” and their real-life stage performance at the 2018 World Championship Finals opening ceremony in South Korea that year, the song, along with the four members -- Ahri, Kai’Sa, Evelynn and Akali -- received acknowledgement even beyond the original players, building their own fan base. The song topped the K-pop category of Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart and its video racked up over 20 million views in just four days.





Electronic boards at Samseong Station in Seoul display promotional images of K/DA on Oct. 30 ahead of the release of “All Out.” (Riot Games)

“It’s hard to expect that type of reception ahead of the release. Throughout the production of ‘Pop/Stars’ it felt like we were doing something special. But you still don’t know if fans and players are going to like it as much as you do,” Toa Dunn, head of Riot Music Group and one of the creative minds of K/DA, told the Korea Herald via email.



“‘Pop/Stars’ definitely garnered interest outside of our normal audience, which is great, but that’s also not the sole reason why we did this. We really wanted to create something special for our players.”



Infusing the genre of K-pop into their musical capabilities built over a long time through past songs, anthems and even first virtual metal band Pentakill, Dunn said the team wanted to create a special music-driven experience for the players.



“Many of us have been fans of the different music coming out of South Korea for years. And at that time, our upcoming World Finals was going to be in South Korea. It made a lot of sense for us to lean into some of the aesthetics of Kpop, especially since the band was founded by Ahri,” he said. According to the K/DA universe, Ahri, originally a K-pop star, brought together the other three bandmates to pursue their own music.



“I think it’s fascinating that we were able to have the incredible talent of both Korean and Western pop artists on stage together in a way that you don’t see often, if ever. This really brings a global nature to K/DA that is very compelling.”





Cover image of K/DA’s single “More” (Riot Games)

Members of K-pop girl group (G)I-dle, Miyeon and Soyeon, along with American pop singers Madison Beer and Jaira Burns, took on the voices of the four bandmates. Along with the augmented reality visualizations of the four characters, the four singers performed during the 2018 opening ceremony. To get fans involved into the universe of K/DA, Riot Games gave each of the characters a detailed background story and even social media pages to which the fans could get updates of the imagined “real lives” of the characters. To grant them more K-pop-like identities, the group referred to their fans as Blades and designed a custom light stick -- used by fans during concerts to identify themselves and to connect with the artists.



A busy two years it has been for K/DA since, and their recent return with the group’s first EP “All Out” may not have been planned, but was without doubt highly anticipated. The five-track album, including two prereleased tracks “The Baddest” and “More,” takes the group to another level.



Part of the reason for the anticipation was the expansion of musicians involved in the album’s making. For “The Baddest,” which dropped in August, fans were delighted to see the reunion of Miyeon, Soyeon and Miller, and their new collaboration with American singer-songwriter Wolftyla. Following that was lead track “More,” involving guest member Seraphine, voiced by Chinese singer and rapper Lexie Liu.



“Part of the exciting challenge was for us to plan out how to create a full EPs worth of music in the same time frame. In the past, we had spent up to nearly 9 months on a single song, as we dedicate a lot of time and thought into all aspects of a song. And we were not willing to sacrifice any quality just to make more songs,” Dunn said.





Head of Riot Music Group Toa Dunn (Riot Games)