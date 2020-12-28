 Back To Top
National

10 USFK-affiliated people test positive for new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 28, 2020 - 14:49       Updated : Dec 28, 2020 - 14:49
In this February file photo provided by the US Forces Korea, a military guard at US Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus. (USFK)
Seven American service members and three family members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea from the United States over the past few weeks, US Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

They arrived on commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, between Dec. 10 and 23, according to the US military.

Three of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, and the others were confirmed to have been infected on their mandatory test required to exit quarantine, it added.

"Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said in a statement. "None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community."

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.

The latest cases among the USFK-affiliated population rose to 480, most of whom have tested positive upon arrival in South Korea from the US.

USFK will administer its first COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday, beginning with health care workers and first responders such as firefighters, according to officials. (Yonhap)
